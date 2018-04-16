Syria’s ‘Media Activists’ Soften Opposition to Foreign Intervention
A Twitter user highlights some of the most egregious examples of social media manipulation surrounding Syria.
By SouthFront
Twitter user @jadinho123 has collected some of the most notorious examples of how the mainstream media and pro-militant media activists have lied about the war in Syria creating a pretext for the US-led military action against the country’s government.
Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her ‘dead’ parents who were ‘killed’ by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter? pic.twitter.com/VLjuodDtZT
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
Well pic.twitter.com/sNlvshIkF9
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
Another widely-known “victim of the Assad regime”:
Oh and remember this photo of this child who was in the back of an ambulance after supposedly being attacked by Assad and his regime??? pic.twitter.com/tzoFiMbK5S
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
Interesting pic.twitter.com/jw1HzWCXzV
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
Staged scenes:
Hilarious pic.twitter.com/FWnkMcuZWM
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
2013 Syria
FSA jihadists train children to fake symptoms of nerve gas poisoning for fabricated FALSE FLAG attack
— The Golden Emperor of China, original king🐣 (@Ookalyptus) April 11, 2018
Fake photos:
Fake heroes:
Remember that video of the Syrian boy ‘saving’ his sister from Assad forces? pic.twitter.com/pX0XgoT9fv
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
It’s a lie pic.twitter.com/vRzIppUwlH
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
Fake rescue groups:
Jad: “Coincidence or her luck is just shit?”
More fake photos:
However, this picture is from an Israeli airstrike on Gaza:
Bana Alabed accidentally became popular in the MSM during the battle for Aleppo when the Syrian Army was working to liberate the militant-held part of the city.
Remember Bana? The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths. pic.twitter.com/adc3bsKO0l
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018
This is her father:
Bana meets Erdogan:
Here’s Bana meeting Turkish president Erdogan. Because a man who funds ISIS is so innocent right??? pic.twitter.com/SalOA4RaU7
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018
This is what happens when you challenge the official narrative:
Top Photo | Bana Alabed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect MintPress News editorial policy.
