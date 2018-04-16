Twitter user @jadinho123 has collected some of the most notorious examples of how the mainstream media and pro-militant media activists have lied about the war in Syria creating a pretext for the US-led military action against the country’s government.

Remember this photo of a kid laying next to her ‘dead’ parents who were ‘killed’ by Assad and this photo went viral and got thousands of retweets and had people crying all over Twitter? pic.twitter.com/VLjuodDtZT — Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018

Another widely-known “victim of the Assad regime”:

Oh and remember this photo of this child who was in the back of an ambulance after supposedly being attacked by Assad and his regime??? pic.twitter.com/tzoFiMbK5S — Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018

Staged scenes:

2013 Syria

FSA jihadists train children to fake symptoms of nerve gas poisoning for fabricated FALSE FLAG attack pic.twitter.com/9d2oGzSUPk — The Golden Emperor of China, original king🐣 (@Ookalyptus) April 11, 2018

Fake photos:

Fake heroes:

Remember that video of the Syrian boy ‘saving’ his sister from Assad forces? pic.twitter.com/pX0XgoT9fv — Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018

Fake rescue groups:

Jad: “Coincidence or her luck is just shit?”

More fake photos:

However, this picture is from an Israeli airstrike on Gaza:

Bana Alabed accidentally became popular in the MSM during the battle for Aleppo when the Syrian Army was working to liberate the militant-held part of the city.

Remember Bana? The young Syrian girl living in Syria who would post videos blaming Assad and the regime for her friends and families deaths. pic.twitter.com/adc3bsKO0l — Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018

This is her father:

Bana meets Erdogan:

Here’s Bana meeting Turkish president Erdogan. Because a man who funds ISIS is so innocent right??? pic.twitter.com/SalOA4RaU7 — Jad (@jadinho123) April 14, 2018

This is what happens when you challenge the official narrative:

