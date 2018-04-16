The Spin War

Syria’s ‘Media Activists’ Soften Opposition to Foreign Intervention

A Twitter user highlights some of the most egregious examples of social media manipulation surrounding Syria.

by SouthFront

Twitter user @jadinho123 has collected some of the most notorious examples of how the mainstream media and pro-militant media activists have lied about the war in Syria creating a pretext for the US-led military action against the country’s government.

Another widely-known “victim of the Assad regime”:

Staged scenes:

Fake photos:

Syria Running Girl Fake

Fake heroes:

Fake rescue groups:

Jad: “Coincidence or her luck is just shit?”

Syria Recycled girl propaganda

More fake photos:

Syria Social Media Fakes

However, this picture is from an Israeli airstrike on Gaza:

Syria Social Media Fakes

Bana Alabed accidentally became popular in the MSM during the battle for Aleppo when the Syrian Army was working to liberate the militant-held part of the city.

This is her father:

Bana Alabed Father

Bana meets Erdogan:

This is what happens when you challenge the official narrative:

Top Photo | Bana Alabed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

© SouthFront

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect MintPress News editorial policy.

 

