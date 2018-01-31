Will Washington’s Syria Chess Game Lead to War with NATO Ally Turkey?
America’s current Syria strategy opens up the door for a war with Turkey and a potential war with Iran and Syria. All the while the U.S. loses its status as the so-called global leader, with Russia emerging unscathed from the conflict as the region’s major power broker.
