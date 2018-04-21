Russian Journalists Find Boy In White Helmets Chemical Attack Video
Hassan’s story is similar to that of Omran Daqneesh, known as ‘Aleppo boy,’ whose image was widely disseminated as a victim of a gas attack.
By SouthFront
A group of Russian correspondents led by Evgeny Poddubny have found one of the children filmed by the White Helmets in their video showing people “affected” by the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria on April 7.
According to Poddubny:
Poddubny also contacted Diab’s father – who also claimed that there was no chemical attack in the town.
A full video by Poddubny:
BOMBSHELL
11 year old #Douma "victim" blows "chemical attack" narrative wide open.
Full video from @epoddubny here: https://t.co/fqHWzUnZSK#CasusBelli #FalseFlag pic.twitter.com/3Ps0IxeyMh
— Syricide (@Syricide) April 19, 2018
Hassan’s story is quite similar to the case observed during the battle for Aleppo city in 2016. A photo of Omran Daqneesh became popular in the mainstream media and was widely used for propaganda purposes against Syrian forces fighting militants in the city.
We were very harmed because of the gunmen and how they used things to their benefit with my child,” Omran’s father told Ruptly after the city was liberated. “Thank god, he was only slightly wounded. Thank god after the army advanced and retook these areas; we are now back in our homes. The situation now is very good, thank god.”
Daqneesh’s father also accused militants of using his son for propaganda purposes.
Interesting pic.twitter.com/jw1HzWCXzV
— Jad (@jadinho123) April 13, 2018
It’s not just Russian journalists claiming the Douma chemical attack was staged.
Earlier Pearson Sharp, a reporter for One America News Network visited Douma and found that locals claimed the so-called April 7 Douma chemical attack had been fabricated by militants.
Top Photo | Hassan Diab is shown in Al-Jazeera’s coverage of the alleged chemical attack.
Stories published in our Daily Digests section are chosen based on the interest of our readers. They are republished from a number of sources, and are not produced by MintPress News. The views expressed in these articles are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect MintPress News editorial policy.
