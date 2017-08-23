After Declaring Opioid Crisis A National Emergency, Trump Sends More Troops To Guard Afghan Poppies
There is no way to uncouple the massive surge in Afghan’s opium production from the burgeoning crisis of opioid use in the United States. In banishing all thought of an Afghan “endgame,” has Trump just made our “national emergency” of opioid abuse a permanent one?
