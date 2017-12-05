Saudi Weapons of War: Bullets, Bombs, Mercenaries, Media, Blackmail
The Saudi war against Yemen would not be possible without military support from the United States and other Western allies. It also would not be possible without the political and financial clout to control the narrative surrounding one of the most repressive regimes in existence.
