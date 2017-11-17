Defense Secretary James Mattis chats with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during a visit to west coast tech and defense companies. (Jeff Bezos/Twitter)
Government Spending

Bezos Cashes in on Lobbying Washington With Amazon’s $53 Billion Deal to Supply Pentagon

As Amazon continues to entrench itself as the nation’s commissary, huge government supply deals like the $53 billion Pentagon-Amazon procurement deal Congress is set to authorize leave little room for competitors and raise the specter of government-coddled monopoly.

by Whitney Webb

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2018, in addition to including passages involving regime change in Venezuela and exorbitant expenditures on the maintenance and expansion of American empire, continues to surprise: its latest draft includes a measure that will cement a multi-billion dollar deal between the Department of Defense (DOD) and the U.S. mega-corporation Amazon, run by the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.

If the NDAA is approved in its current form, which is highly likely according to experts, Bezos’ Amazon sets to gain $53 billion in revenue by becoming the chief supplier of an array of goods to the Department of Defense. The deal is laid out in a section titled “Procurement Through Commercial E-Commerce Portals,” in which the DOD would be required to purchase commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products — such as office supplies — from “e-commerce portals” dominated by Amazon.

Though congressmen — including the NDAA’s author, Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) — have asserted that there will be healthy “competition” among such portals, Amazon’s massive advantages in these markets are clear, particularly given how Amazon often overtakes markets on its own “free market” platform by edging out third-party vendors.

 

In addition, the Coalition for Government Procurement (CGP) stated in a memo issued last month that only one or two companies would be able to participate, given the parameters put forth by the current version of the bill. Several industry sources cited by Bloomberg stated that Amazon tops that very short list. The memo further argues that the current proposal is likely to “result in monopoly or duopoly control over access to the Federal market for commercial items.” Given that Amazon accounted for 43% of all online retail sales made in the U.S. last year, it is clear who stands to benefit most from this new, proposed federal acquisition model.

Indeed, Thornberry’s own words make it clear that the proposal is set up to disproportionately benefit Amazon. In June, Thornberry introduced this aspect by the NDAA by stating that “if you’re buying office supplies, you ought to be able to go on Amazon and do it.”

 

Amazon lobbying’s spectacular ROI

President Donald Trump, left, and Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, center, listen as Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room of the White House, June 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump, left, and Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, center, listen as Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room of the White House, June 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Thornberry’s preference for Amazon is hardly surprising, given that Amazon has poured millions of dollars into lobbying him and other Congressmen in recent years. In 2017 alone, Amazon has thus far spent $9.66 million dollars lobbying Congress, ranking it as the 15th biggest spender on Congressional lobbying for this year and is set to outspend other mega-corporations such as Dow Chemical and ExxonMobil. According to filings of one of the lobbying firms hired by Amazon this year, TwinLogic Strategies, Amazon explicitly lobbied Congress on the “modernization of the procurement process” in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2017.

The corporate giant has also spent an additional $264,500 in direct contributions to current lawmakers, a figure that is likely to grow as the 2018 election cycle gets underway. With such “generosity” lavished upon Congress, Amazon’s efforts to “modernize” the federal procurement process in its favor are likely to be well received.

Amazon’s potential $53 billion deal with the Department of Defense will dwarf the retail giant’s prior deals with the federal government. In 2013, Amazon acquired a $600 million contract with the CIA, which later led to Amazon Web Services becoming the webmaster for the entire U.S. intelligence community. Since then, Amazon has been accused of “currying favor” with the intelligence community — as has The Washington Post, also owned by Jeff Bezos.

This year, Amazon has gained access to a much larger share of government spending. In January, Amazon won another contract with U.S. communities – a coalition of 90,000 local governments – in which it became the chief supplier of local government COTS products. In March, other federal agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security, expanded their ties with Amazon into a “partner relationship” that nets the company about $450 million annually.

Currently, the U.S. AbilityOne Commission, a federal program that provides jobs to people with disabilities who sell products to government customers, is holding talks with Amazon Business representatives “to discuss opportunities to expand the selection of AbilityOne products online.” However, all of these deals are loose change compared to the potential $53 billion Amazon stands to gain annually from the Department of Defense.

Bezos’ personal connections with government are just as cozy. In 2016, he joined a Pentagon advisory board. In August of this year, he hosted Secretary of Defense James Mattis at Amazon headquarters in Seattle. This latest effort to further unite the Bezos’ business empire and the U.S. government has all the makings of a monopoly — one that both serves and is protected by the state – making it highly unlikely that any challenge to Amazon’s (and Bezos’) growing influence will come anytime soon.

Top photo | Defense Secretary James Mattis chats with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during a visit to west coast tech and defense companies. (Jeff Bezos/Twitter)

Stories published in our Daily Digests section are chosen based on the interest of our readers. They are republished from a number of sources, and are not produced by MintPress News. The views expressed in these articles are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect MintPress News editorial policy.

Republish our stories! MintPress News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 International License.

You Might Also Like

Comments

  • Pingback: Jeff Bezos Washington Lobbying Nets Amazon Deal to Supply Pentagon – Defending Sanity in the Uppity Down World()

  • billyjackeng

    Oh my! Theft and corruption in the military industrial complex! It can’t be true! If it was true then the government would be involved in perpetual war. Uh oh…..

  • Ladyliberty226

    Bezos-Amazon and the Military Industrial Complex are involved in covert DNA-AI-Mind Control-Mental Telepathy black ops projects using non-consenting human beings as test guinea pigs.

  • Pingback: Z3 News Headlines- November 17, 2017 | Z3 News()

  • Eeeek, time to boycott Amazon !

  • Pingback: CORPORATISM: Washington's 2018 NDAA Includes $53 BILLION Deal With Amazon | Sheep Media()

  • Aer O’Head

    Service supplier to the CIA … and now to the Pentagon? Official member of the military-industrial complex.

  • Pingback: Follow The Money: 2018 NDAA Includes $53 Billion Deal With Amazon()

  • Why is it that every billionaire that gets ink in the press is the world’s richest?

  • Bob Beal

    “In 2013, Amazon acquired a $600 million contract with the CIA, which later led to Amazon Web Services becoming the webmaster for the entire U.S. intelligence community.”

    I wasn’t paying attention then, I guess. Thanks for the enlightenment–important morsel.

  • darkhorse

    B ezos big jew nose

  • John Wedow

    Yikes apparently I am alone in my observation that all sectors of my country are dominated by Amish people . Americas media , Hollywood , Finance , Wall street , law , education , government including the 104 Amish that are Trumps advisors . The Amish push for more killing of their enemy’s , open borders , abortion of goyim , and overall attacks on all facets of the goyim culture . . Capped by the holy words of God in the Amish scriptures that the Amish are superior to all others and gods promise that all goyim will be ruled by the Amish . Their scripture says that goyim only exist to serve the Amish so get used to it and give more billions to the Amish chosen Cabal . Don’t resist the word of God and assume the position .

    • darkhorse

      LOL…LOL…LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Can I get a bag of whatever you are smoking?

    • e man

      The greatest response to this systemic destruction of all those who look like Bezos, I have ever read on a comments section. Oy Vey!

    • e man

      But just as the Amish were exposed and almost routed out of the human existence in ww2, after their machinations in ever European war since the 1660s. They then unleashed more devestation and depravity, as they consolodated “power and corruption.” While litterally cleansing the earth of as many non Amish intelligensia, philospohers, preachers, statesmen, and merchants as they could get away with. They are being exposed now in a big way, as they were in Neros Rome, when he burned the Palace and most of the city to save the tribe from the Christians, and as the Library at Alexandria prevented anyone of the statesmen level during that time from being taken in by the Amish central banking scam. I suspect this kakistocracy will stop at nothing, even if it means the chosen Amish putting their funny hats and beards into breathing apperatus, if it means they can squash all goyim resistence to their systemic criminality and group physcosis. Great comment John.

Featured Videos
Somalis remove the body of a man killed in Saturday's blast, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The death toll from the huge truck bomb blast in Somalia's capital rose to over 50 Sunday, with more than 60 others injured, as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said. (AP/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Imperialism, Intervention, “War On Terror” Detonate In Mogadishu

The recent devastating car bombing in Mogadishu has been blamed by Somali officials on the terrorist group al-Shabab. But the violence (and famine) that have beset Somalia have deeper roots — decades of imperialism and intervention, and use of Somalia as a staging grounds for the “war on terror.”

In this photo taken March 15, 2017, an AR-15 style rifle manufactured by Battle Rifle Co. is display in Webster, Texas. (AP/Lisa Marie Pane)

A Culture Of Violence: A Parade of Stephen Paddocks With A Huge Pile Of Guns

Buried among statistics on gun profits and lobbying efforts is the terrifying reality of just how unique America’s gun obsession and associated violence are. And the equally terrifying plan by the NRA to “normalize” gun possession in nearly every nook and cranny of American life.

People watch a TV screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a statement in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, in Pyongyang, North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP/Ahn Young-joon)

Media On North Korea: Easier To Demonize Than Try To Understand

U.S. campaigns for regime change characteristically focus on the “madness” of the “dictators” to be toppled. In the case of North Korea, the narrative is spiced by the country’s developing nuclear capabilities — which North Korea views as its main line of defense against . . . regime change.

A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, lies unconscious on the shore of the Bay of Bangal after the boat she was traveling in capsized at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands were still flooding across the border Thursday in search of help and safety in teeming refugee settlements in Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Nearly 2,000 Dead In Myanmar Amid Military-Led Ethnic Cleansing Of Rohingya

Aung Su Kyi, the leader of Myanmar, has been accused of “legitimizing genocide” against the country’s Rohingya Muslims, despite being a Nobel Prize laureate. Her country’s military has massacred thousands of Rohingya, leading some to call for Kyi’s Nobel Prize to be revoked.