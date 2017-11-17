Bezos Cashes in on Lobbying Washington With Amazon’s $53 Billion Deal to Supply Pentagon
As Amazon continues to entrench itself as the nation’s commissary, huge government supply deals like the $53 billion Pentagon-Amazon procurement deal Congress is set to authorize leave little room for competitors and raise the specter of government-coddled monopoly.
